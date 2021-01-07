Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $38.00. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 28,323 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82. The company has a market cap of £95.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

