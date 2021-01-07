Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Up 8.2%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.23. 520,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 461,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.