BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 6.7%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.07. 4,942,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,226,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEST. BidaskClub lowered BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.