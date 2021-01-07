BidaskClub Downgrades BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

BGNE opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.01.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,554 shares of company stock worth $50,588,748. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

