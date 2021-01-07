BidaskClub Downgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Hold

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $218.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,762.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

