BidaskClub Downgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Hold

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $83,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

