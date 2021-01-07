BidaskClub Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Buy

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BC. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

