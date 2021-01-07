BidaskClub Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $765.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

