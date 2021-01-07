BidaskClub Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Hold”

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $397.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

