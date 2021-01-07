BidaskClub Upgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Strong-Buy

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

ICL Group stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

