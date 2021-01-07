BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $429,923.84

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market cap of $429,923.84 and $87,411.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.