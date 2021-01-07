BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.00. 3,553,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,995,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,643,348.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $13,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $9,069,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.