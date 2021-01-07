Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce $205.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $207.80 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.53. 2,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,389. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.01. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $332.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

