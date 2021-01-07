BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 383,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 423,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $46.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. Equities research analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 659,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 9.63% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

