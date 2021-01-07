BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Up 5.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 251,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 193,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a market cap of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

