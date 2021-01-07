BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,407.67, a P/E/G ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,880 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,151. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.