Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading Up 6.4%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares were up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 114,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 138,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

