Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $5.82. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,132,558 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

