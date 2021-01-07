BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading 6.1% Higher

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.29. 347,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 608,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

