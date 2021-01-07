Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$518.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.