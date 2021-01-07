BitCapitalVendor Trading Up 87.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 87.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 87.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00281927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.47 or 0.02624182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012705 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

