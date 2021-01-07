Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, Indodax and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $97.13 million and $3.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Bithumb, Kucoin, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinnest, Indodax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

