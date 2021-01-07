Bitcoin Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,072.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $110,456.21 and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.