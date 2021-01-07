BitcoiNote Achieves Market Cap of $61,031.48 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $61,031.48 and $238.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,255,228 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

