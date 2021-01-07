BitGreen One Day Trading Volume Tops $62,237.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $62,237.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007437 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

