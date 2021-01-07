BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $325.84 million and approximately $167.48 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00450736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00244669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055411 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,964,720,916 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

