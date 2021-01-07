BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.