Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

