BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 13,022,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

