Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.