Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

