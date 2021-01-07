BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MUC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.