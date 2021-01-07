BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MZA opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.