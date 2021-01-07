BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on January 29th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.07 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

