BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BHV opened at $16.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

