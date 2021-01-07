Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE APRN opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

