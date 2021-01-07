BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.