Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Cut to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.49.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

