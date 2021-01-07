Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 8.3%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 353,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 334,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BQ shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

