Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.79. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 600,662 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.