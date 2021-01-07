Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $104,713.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,027 shares of company stock worth $1,915,617. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.