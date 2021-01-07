Brandon John Moore Sells 7,839 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 146.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.