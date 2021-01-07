Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (ETR:BNR)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €64.22 ($75.55) and last traded at €64.62 ($76.02). Approximately 317,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.16 ($76.66).

Several research analysts have commented on BNR shares. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.50 ($78.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.00.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

