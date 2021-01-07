Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Trading 9% Higher

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.04. 206,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 360,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.

Bridgetown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.