Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.