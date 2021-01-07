British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

