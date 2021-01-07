Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $443.12

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $443.12 and last traded at $442.95, with a volume of 100659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,053 shares of company stock valued at $163,947,808 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

