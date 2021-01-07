Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,632,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

