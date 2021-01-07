Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $155.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $158.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $490.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $493.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $513.88 million, with estimates ranging from $507.30 million to $516.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TACO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 140,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 219,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $353.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

