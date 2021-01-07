Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,291,000 after buying an additional 311,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

